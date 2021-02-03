Watchman Group Inc. Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,264,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,521,000 after purchasing an additional 578,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 289,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.51. 671,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

