Watchman Group Inc. Has $797,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $15.28 on Wednesday, reaching $857.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,982,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $812.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.09, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $766.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.40. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $74,853,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.29.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

