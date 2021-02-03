Watchman Group Inc. Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Watchman Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises about 2.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.15. 61,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.45. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

