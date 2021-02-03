Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lifted by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,566,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 160.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 830,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 512,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,338,000 after acquiring an additional 376,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3,545.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,228,000 after acquiring an additional 362,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,510,513. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

