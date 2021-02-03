Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

