Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Washington Federal has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Washington Federal has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

WAFD opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.60 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WAFD. TheStreet upgraded Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.