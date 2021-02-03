Warburg Research Analysts Give Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) a €36.00 Price Target

Evotec SE (EVT.F) (ETR:EVT) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evotec SE (EVT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.60 ($38.35).

EVT stock opened at €32.10 ($37.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €29.96 and a 200-day moving average of €25.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17. Evotec SE has a 12 month low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 12 month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 348.91.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

