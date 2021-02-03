WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $496.08

WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $496.08 and traded as high as $510.36. WANdisco plc (WAND.L) shares last traded at $497.00, with a volume of 78,084 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 485.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 496.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17.

WANdisco plc (WAND.L) Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

