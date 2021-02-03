Walker & Dunlop (WD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,033.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.