Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

WDR stock remained flat at $$25.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,179. Waddell & Reed Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

