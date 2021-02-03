Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WDR remained flat at $$25.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,179. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

WDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

