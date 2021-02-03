Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WKCMF. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WKCMF opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.65 and a 200 day moving average of $111.80. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.40.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.