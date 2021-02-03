W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.43.

Shares of GWW opened at $373.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

