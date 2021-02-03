Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading 9.4% Higher

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) shares were up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.30. Approximately 5,265,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,063,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.83.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

Get Vroom alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,700 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.