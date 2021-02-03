Voyager Token (VGX) Hits Market Cap of $570.54 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $570.54 million and $16.42 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00006939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 158.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00068007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.00900770 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00047837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04650989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014835 BTC.

About Voyager Token

VGX is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

