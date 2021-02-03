Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Chardan Capital

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

VYGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 398,450 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

