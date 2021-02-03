Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €185.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €179.19 ($210.81).

ETR VOW3 opened at €162.22 ($190.85) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €153.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €143.36. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €174.40 ($205.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

