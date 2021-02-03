Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

