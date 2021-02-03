Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Short Interest Update

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $556,213.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vistra by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,239,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 488,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 90,258 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

