Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading 5.2% Higher

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.86 and last traded at $134.14. 206,508 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 253,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.52 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at $237,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

