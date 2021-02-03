Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 3rd

Vistas Media Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VMACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vistas Media Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS VMACU opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80. Vistas Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,010,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,235,000.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

