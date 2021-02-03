Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,009.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $202.61 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $394.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.62.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

