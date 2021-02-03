VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Trading 6.3% Higher

VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) traded up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.43. 764,913 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 2,231,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

