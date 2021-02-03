Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Up 21.4%

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) were up 21.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.24 and last traded at $53.79. Approximately 56,580,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 25,301,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPCE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

