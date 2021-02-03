Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 38.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. 140166 cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NYSE:SPCE opened at $48.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.76. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after buying an additional 917,160 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after buying an additional 669,566 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 597,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 505,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 314,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.