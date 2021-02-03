Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,130 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

