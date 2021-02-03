Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in January

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,423,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 4,696,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS VDAHF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Vinda International has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80.
About Vinda International
