Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in January

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,423,200 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 4,696,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS VDAHF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Vinda International has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80.

About Vinda International

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse and VIA brand names; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

