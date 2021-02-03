VIG Price Tops $0.0007 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One VIG token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $598,383.00 and approximately $1,013.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00167296 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,022,744 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.