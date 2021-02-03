Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNHAF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Shares of GNHAF remained flat at $$148.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.79. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.