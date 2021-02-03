VIDY (VIDY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $843,380.00

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIDY has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $9.02 million and approximately $843,380.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.31 or 0.00891078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.96 or 0.04603541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.