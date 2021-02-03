Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 737.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Get Victrex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Peel Hunt raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.