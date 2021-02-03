Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Victory Capital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $38,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Victory Capital by 68.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

