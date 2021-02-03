Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 710,766 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,097,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 710,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $249,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,057. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DRI shares. BTIG Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.