Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 68,306 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,306 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $238,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 783.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $3,775,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Shares of LRCX traded down $10.64 on Wednesday, hitting $505.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.36. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

