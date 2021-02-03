Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 58,081 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,081 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $245,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

BABA traded up $12.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,677,270. The company has a market capitalization of $723.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

