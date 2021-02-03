Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,982 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,760,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,982 shares during the quarter. Textron comprises approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $326,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXT. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. 140166 raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.28. 14,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,873. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.