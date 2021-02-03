Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 158,281 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,005,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 158,281 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $352,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $338.98. 138,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,087. The company has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.