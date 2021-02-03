Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,844,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,384 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $256,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 284,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,367,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,859. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

