Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,313,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,327 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $214,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 259,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,578. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

