Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 351,785 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $276,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 299,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,286,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,299 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. 39,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.