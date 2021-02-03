Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $103.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 501.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $161,724.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,558.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $840,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,468,791. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

