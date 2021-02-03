Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.27 and last traded at $46.22. Approximately 1,062,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,082,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,310.50 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Viasat by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

