Veru (VERU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.12 million, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VERU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

