Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.44.

VRTX opened at $217.33 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $197.47 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

