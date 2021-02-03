Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $275.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.33 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,004 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,677,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 392,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,749,000 after acquiring an additional 335,562 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.