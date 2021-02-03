Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director John Sughrue Buys 2,500 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Sughrue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, John Sughrue bought 850 shares of Veritex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.37 per share, with a total value of $19,864.50.

On Wednesday, November 4th, John Sughrue bought 2,500 shares of Veritex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00.

VBTX opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Veritex by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veritex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Veritex by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

