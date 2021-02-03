Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,754,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,277,047,000 after acquiring an additional 233,803 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,432,000 after acquiring an additional 92,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $188.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

