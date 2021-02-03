Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after buying an additional 233,803 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,432,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

