Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.41

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 24950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.27.

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4,507,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.38.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

