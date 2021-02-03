Verge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $22.47 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Verge has a market capitalization of $269.87 million and $22.47 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 68.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.50 or 0.00417393 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003636 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,427,132,066 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

